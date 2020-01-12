Toyota Fortuner Sales Dip by 30 Per Cent in 2019, 15,488 Units Sold Last Year

Among its rivals, the Ford Endeavour enjoyed 9 per cent year-on-year growth, while Fortuner sales dropped to 15,488 units

Toyota’s popular SUV Fortuner faced a dip of 30 per cent in 2019. The company managed to sell 15,488 units last year as against the 21,800 units it sold in 2018. Amidst the prolonged slump in the industry, that has lasted for over a year now, a majority of manufacturer reported a dip in their year-on-year growth.

However, among its rivals, the Ford Endeavour reported a growth of 9 per cent after it sold 6,787 units this year in comparison to the 6,244 units it sold in 2018. Toyota’s combined sales saw a dip of 16 per cent after selling 1,26,701 units in 2019 as against the 1,51,480 unis it sold in 2018.

The latest-generation Toyota Fortuner comes with a big and burly stance with a road presence by the bucket load. The car comes with a tempting package that come with the perfect proportion of city as well as rugged driving.

On the inside, the car gets a decent array of features. There’s a multi-functional steering wheel that adjusts for rake-and-reach. It comes with a detailed driver information system. One can also get touchscreen multimedia system, though without apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s a single-zone climate control system with rear ac vents and electric adjustment for the driver’s seat.

For off-roading capabilities the car comes with 2-high, 4-high and 4-low. The latter has 50:50 torque distribution front and rear. The car also gets a feature called the A-Trac which, instead of sending variable torque to wheels with more traction, applies the brakes on the ones with less traction, which results in more torque and maximum grip.

In the domestic market, the car is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 450Nm of torque. Recent reports suggest that bookings for the BS-VI compliant version will begin in second-week of January.