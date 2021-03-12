Toyota Fortuner Registered 4X More Sales Than MG Gloster In Feb 2021

The Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.58 lakh, while the MG Gloster retails between Rs 29.98 lakh – Rs 36.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)

The Toyota Fortuner has been the undisputed premium full-size SUV segment leader for a very long time now. The introduction of the more modern and tech-loaded MG Gloster in the segment late last year felt like the Fortuner finally had a worthy rival that could disrupt its reign. However, Toyota was quick to introduce a mid-life refresh for the Fortuner in order to continue its streak as the best-selling SUV in the segment.

In the month of February 2021, Toyota managed to sell 2,053 units of the Fortuner, which resulted in a YoY growth of 36 per cent, since the Japanese carmaker had sold 1,510 units of the SUV in February 2020. The MG Gloster, on the other hand, registered a sale of 463 units in the same month.

This means that the MG Gloster took the third position in the segment, behind Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Moreover, Toyota managed to sell over 4x more units of the Fortuner in February 2021 than the MG Gloster. As of now, MG retails the Gloster at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 36.08 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Powering the MG Gloster is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is available in two different states of tune. The single turbo engine is rated at 163 PS/375 Nm and comes with a front-wheel drive configuration, while the twin-turbo version drives all four wheels, and produces 218 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard.

On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner is currently offered with 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engines. The former puts out 204 PS of maximum power along with 420 Nm of peak torque (500 Nm with AT). The petrol engine, on the other hand, is rated at 166 PS/245 Nm. Both the engines can be had with either a manual gearbox (5-speed MT for petrol and 6-speed MT for diesel), or an optional 6-speed AT.

It should be noted that the petrol-powered Fortuner misses out on the 4WD setup that is optional with the diesel variants of the SUV. The Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom).