Toyota Fortuner Price Hiked By Rs. 1.2 Lakh In India – Variant Wise Details

Toyota Fortuner’s prices have been hiked across the range between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 1.20 lakh in India from this month onwards

Stepping into the new financial year, automakers are announcing price hikes across their range and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has upped the prices of its top-selling Fortuner and Innova Crysta. The Fortuner leads the full-size SUV segment by a big margin and has its prices increased substantially by up to Rs. 1.2 lakh in the domestic market.

The entry-level Fortuner 4×2 MT, equipped with a 2.7-litre petrol engine, now costs Rs. 31.79 lakh as it sees an increase of Rs. 40,000. A similar hike was experienced by the 4×2 AT 2.7L variant. Over to the diesel engine lineup, the asking prices have gone up to Rs. 1.2 lakh. The base 4×2 MT, powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine, is priced at Rs. 34.29 lakh – up by Rs. 40,000.

The 4×2 AT 2.8L diesel carries a price tag of Rs. 36.57 lakh, as it sees an increase of Rs. 40,000. The 4×4 MT 2.8L diesel’s prices have been increased by Rs. 75,000 as it costs Rs. 37.74 lakh while the 4×4 AT 2.8L carries a sticker tag of Rs. 40.03 lakh with a similar hike of Rs. 75,000.

Toyota Fortuner Variants New Price Price Hike Difference 4×2 MT 2.7L Rs. 31.79 Lakh Rs. 40,000 4×2 AT 2.7L Rs. 33.38 Lakh Rs. 40,000 4×2 MT 2.8L Rs. 34.29 Lakh Rs. 40,000 4×2 AT 2.8L Rs. 36.57 Lakh Rs. 40,000 4×4 MT 2.8L Rs. 37.74 Lakh Rs. 75,000 4×4 AT 2.8L Rs. 40.03 Lakh Rs. 75,000 Legender 4×2 MT 2.8L Rs. 40.91 Lakh Rs. 1,20,000 Legender 4×4 MT 2.8L Rs. 44.63 Lakh Rs. 1,20,000

The Legender 4×2 AT is priced at Rs. 40.91 lakh while the Legender 4×4 AT costs Rs. 44.63 lakh (all prices mentioned, ex-showroom). The Legender variants have witnessed a massive price hike of up to Rs. 1.2 lakh each. As for the Innova Crysta, Toyota has upped the prices by Rs. 56,000.

The 2.7-litre petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 164 bhp and 245 Nm while the 2.8-litre diesel delivers 201 bhp and 420 Nm when paired with a six-speed manual or 201 bhp/500 Nm when coupled with a six-speed AT.

Some of the highlighting features in the Toyota Fortuner Legender are a dual-tone interior theme, sequential LED turn indicators, quad-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, seven airbags, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a set of 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, piano black finish to the front grille, contrast interior stitching, ambient lighting, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, kick sensor for powered tailgate, JBL audio system with 11 speakers and so on.