Toyota Fortuner Price Hike January 2022 – New Vs Old Price List

Following the latest price hike this month (January 2022), the price of Toyota Fortuner has increased by up to a maximum of Rs. 1.1 lakh

Toyota Fortuner is the most popular large SUV in India, largely due to its premium brand image, bulletproof reliability, and brilliant creature comforts. With the advent of the new year, the manufacturer has increased the prices of the Fortuner by Rs. 66,000 to Rs. 1.1 lakh, depending on the variant.

With this, the price of Toyota Fortuner in the Indian market ranges from Rs. 31.39 lakh to Rs. 43.43 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). There are two versions of the SUV on sale here – the standard version and the Legender. The standard Fortuner is available with a choice between a 2.7-litre NA petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine.

The petrol engine is good for 166 PS and 245 Nm, and it can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The diesel motor is significantly more powerful, belting out 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants). Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

The Legender version is available with only the 2.8L diesel engine (204 PS/500 Nm), mated to a 6-speed AT. The petrol version of the Fortuner is only offered in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, while the diesel version (both Fortuner and Fortuner Legender) gets RWD as well as AWD option.

Toyota Fortuner Legender is essentially the top trim in the SUV’s range, and thus it gets a few more features than the standard version. Other than that, it features aesthetic differences as well, like a restyled front fascia, different alloy wheels, and a different interior colour theme. There are no mechanical differences between the two versions though.

Toyota Fortuner price hike – January 2022 Variant New price Old price 2.7L petrol 4×2 MT Rs. 31.39 lakh Rs. 30.73 lakh 2.7L petrol 4×2 AT Rs. 32.98 lakh Rs. 32.32 lakh 2.8L diesel 4×2 MT Rs. 33.89 lakh Rs. 33.23 lakh 2.8L diesel 4×2 AT Rs. 36.17 lakh Rs. 35.51 lakh 2.8L diesel 4×4 MT Rs. 36.99 lakh Rs. 35.89 lakh 2.8L diesel 4×4 AT Rs. 39.28 lakh Rs. 38.18 lakh Legender 2.8L diesel 4×2 AT Rs. 39.71 lakh Rs. 38.61 lakh Legender 2.8L diesel 4×4 AT Rs. 43.43 lakh Rs. 42.33 lakh

It can be seen in the table above that the price difference between the petrol and diesel trims of the SUV has widened even further now. In the Indian market, Toyota Fortuner competes with Mahindra Alturas G4 and MG Gloster. Volkswagen will launch the 2022 Tiguan Allspace in India soon, which will also be its competitor.