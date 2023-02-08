Toyota Fortuner Posts Highest Monthly Sales In India Since Launch

Toyota Fortuner recorded a total of 3,698 units last month as against 811 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 356 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Fortuner maintained its spot at the top of the full size SUV sales charts. In doing so, the seven-seater attained its highest ever monthly sales in India yet. The Fortuner garnered a total of 3,698 units last month as against 811 units during the same period in 2022.

This led to a YoY positive sales surge of 356 per cent. The Fortuner has been the go-to model in its segment despite the increase in prices over the years. The MG Gloster finished in the second position with a domestic tally of 244 units in the month of January 2023 as against 143 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 71 per cent.

In August 2022, the British manufacturer introduced the updated Gloster with new Level 1 ADAS features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA). In addition, a new ‘Deep Golden’ exterior paint job and British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels in four-wheel-drive variants were also added to the lineup.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (356%) 3,698 811 2. MG Gloster (71%) 244 143 3. Jeep Meridian 200 – 4. Skoda Kodiaq (73%) 196 113 5. Volkswagen Tiguan (18%) 72 61 6. Citroen C5 Aircross (-60%) 16 40

The Jeep Meridian finished in the third position with a total of 200 unit sales last month. In May 2022, the American brand launched the Meridian, based on the Compass. It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed MT or a nine-speed AT.

The Skoda Kodiaq finished in the fourth position with 196 unit sales in the month of January 2023 as against 113 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 73 per cent. VW’s Tiguan, which has several commonalities with the Kodiaq, finished in the fifth position with a total of 72 per cent.

Compared to the corresponding month in 2022 with 61 units, a YoY growth of 18 per cent was noted. The Citroen C5 Aircross finished last with just 16 units.