Toyota Fortuner Mild-Hybrid Launch Next? Hilux MHEV Introduced

Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid version is expected to launch in India next year and it offers improved efficiency as well as performance

Toyota has updated the styling of the Proace and Proace City medium-duty and compact vans in Europe alongside introducing the mild hybrid version of the Hilux pickup truck. One of the major highlights is the all-new Proace Max large commercial van which joins the updated Proace and Proace City EVs and together with the new Hilux Hybrid 48V, a new electrified option has been presented.

The new ‘Toyota Professional product line-up’ comes as part of the brand reinforcing its belief that buyers need to be offered a variety of affordable and practical options to accelerate the pace of CO2 reduction strategy and help ensure a successful transition to zero carbon mobility in the future. All of these models feature the latest Toyota Safety Sense systems.

The new Hilux Hybrid 48V offers improved fuel efficiency and driving performance and it enhances the pickup truck’s on and off-road driving capabilities according to the brand. Toyota further claims that the mild-hybrid technology improves the throttle response and linear acceleration while smoother acceleration is provided when navigating rough terrain together with regenerative braking on downhill slopes.

The company retains Hilux’s 3,500 kg towing capacity and 1,025 kg payload capacity in the mild-hybrid variant. Dubbed the Toyota Hilux MHEV, it is produced in Thailand for the European market. The familiar 2.8L four-cylinder diesel engine works in tandem with an electric motor to form the 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Compared to the regular variant, no other changes have been made on the cosmetic front and it has a water wading depth of 700 mm. The same diesel mill can also be found in the Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado. The Fortuner will be next in line to get this technology and considering its popularity in India, we can expect it to launch as early as next year.

Since both the Hilux and Fortuner are on sale in India, it will be interesting to see which one gets the 48-volt mild-hybrid option first. Toyota has long been speculated to be working on the next-generation Fortuner as well.