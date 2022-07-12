Toyota Fortuner Makes A New Record! Registers 471% Growth In June 2022

A total of 3,133 units of the MG Gloster-rivalling Toyota Fortuner were sold in India in June 2022 as against 571 units in June 2021

The Toyota Fortuner is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the segment and not only offers a feature-rich and power-packed package to the buyers, but in addition to this, also outshines most of its rivals with its supreme long-term reliability, after-sales support, and more. The mighty Fortuner recently made a new record by posting a 471% Growth on a Y-O-Y basis.

Here is everything you should know about Fortuner and why it beats the competition hands down. For starters, a total of 3133 units of the Fortuner were sold in June 2022 while we saw a 164% increase in the sales numbers when compared to May 2022.

The Toyota Fortuner takes on the rivals like the MG Gloster and is currently being offered with two powertrain options – 2.7L petrol and a 2.8L Diesel. While the petrol engine churns out 166 hp, the diesel on the other hand delivers 177 hp.

For those wondering, the Fortuner petrol can be had either with a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel on the other hand is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter transmission option. The diesel iteration of the SUV is also available with Toyota’s new Sigma 4 all-wheel-driver system.

In addition to this, the Fortuner gets a long list of other features that make the in-cabin experience tremendous and practical. On the safety front, the SUV is available with features like seven airbags, traction control, electronic stability program, hill-descent control, etc.

Powerful engine options, comfortable and spacious cabin, a long features list and a proven long-term reliability are few of the main reasons behind Fortuner’s success in the Indian market. The brand is currently said to be working on a new Hybrid version that might be introduced in the Indian market soon. The launch of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is also expected to happen a few weeks from now.