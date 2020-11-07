Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Endeavour – October 2020 Sales

Toyota Fortuner scored a total of 1,472 units in October 2020 as against 1,302 units during the same period in 2019 with 13 per cent growth

The compact and mid-size SUV segments are all the rage in recent years as more customers are leaning towards buying more practical sports utility vehicles. The full-sized SUV segment, on the other hand, continues to find a decent set of the audience every month, as Toyota Fortuner continues to lead the way ahead of others.

The Fortuner has long been the segment leader as Toyota’s loyal fanbase really comes in handy in this regard, in a similar fashion to the Innova Crysta. In October 2020, the Fortuner garnered a total of 1,472 units as against 1,302 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 13 per cent.

The Endeavour has always played second fiddle to Toyota Fortuner and last month was no different. The American auto major introduced the Sport edition of the Endeavour a few weeks ago. In October 2020, the Endeavour posted a total of 852 units domestically as against 700 units during the corresponding period last year with 22 per cent growth.

Models (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (13%) 1,472 1,302 2. Ford Endeavour (22%) 852 700 3. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-32%) 69 101

The BS6 version of the Alturas G4 entered the market only a few months ago and it recorded a cumulative total of 69 units last month as against 101 units during the same period in 2019 with 32 per cent YoY drop. The segment will see action in the coming months as the facelifted Toyota Fortuner is expected to arrive in early 2021.

It gets a slew of design changes mainly concentrated on the front fascia while the side and rear come with subtle updates as well. On the inside, the cabin will likely feature new equipment and a host of safety, comfort and convenience-based technologies. As for the performance, the existing 2.8-litre diesel engine could be upgraded.

With a new variable nozzle vane mechanism and a large water-cooled ball bearing turbocharger, the powertrain produces 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque in the Southeast Asian markets and the same could also arrive to India with improved fuel efficiency. Isuzu is also expected to bring in the all-new MU-X next year.