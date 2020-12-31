Toyota Fortuner Legender Spied Again Ahead Of Launch On January 6

The Toyota Fortuner facelift is scheduled to launch in India on 6th January 2021, and its ‘Legender’ variant will arrive alongside

Toyota Fortuner facelift officially debuted internationally back in June 2020, and we’ve been waiting for news about its launch in India ever since. Recently, we received confirmation that the updated SUV will arrive in the Indian market on 6th January 2021, and it will be accompanied by the ‘Legender’ variant. Now, new spy pictures of the vehicle have emerged online just ahead of its launch.

Toyota Fortuner is the bestselling vehicle in its segment, which consists of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the recently-launched MG Gloster. The arrival of the facelift model will help keep the Fortuner fresh in the eyes of the buyers, and potentially help it retain its best-selling crown.

The Toyota Fortuner facelift will sport a lot of changes to the exterior of the vehicle. The highlights of the design include new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED taillights, an updated front grille design, and new bumpers on both ends. As for the Legender variant, it will have a different set of all-LED headlights, a split design for the front grille, different alloy wheels, and different bumpers.

The cabin of the Fortuner facelift will get a lot of premium features, like a new 9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), wireless charging, 9-speaker JBL sound system, automatic climate control, and 360-degree camera. The interior of the Fortuner Legender will also get ambient lighting as standard, along with a few other upmarket features.

Toyota might also offer the brand’s Safety Sense suite on the Fortuner facelift, which will include features like blind-spot monitoring, emergency autonomous braking, dynamic cruise control, etc. Other than that, the diesel powertrain will be upgraded as well.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift) will have the same 2.8L turbo-diesel engine, but with a higher power and torque output of 204 PS and 500 Nm, respectively (up from 176 PS and 450 Nm). The 2.7-litre petrol mill, however, will continue to generate 165 PS and 245 Nm, the same as the outgoing model. The current model is priced from Rs. 28.66 lakh to Rs. 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and with the facelift, the price is expected to go up by around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.