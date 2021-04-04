Toyota Fortuner Legender Price Increased By Rs. 72,000 In India

Starting April 2021, Toyota has increased the price of the Fortuner Legender in India, from Rs. 37.58 lakh to Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Fortuner Legender was launched in India in January of this year, alongside the Fortuner facelift. With the start of the new fiscal year (FY2020-21), Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the prices of its vehicles, and thus the Fortuner Legender has received its first price hike in the Indian market just three months after its launch.

The Fortuner Legender now has a price of Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), dearer by Rs. 72,000. The updated price is effective from 1st April 2021. No changes have been reported to the SUV. It continues to draw power from a 2.8L, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which generates a peak power of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm.

The Fortuner Legender is only offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission, available exclusively in a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Despite bring the top-spec variant in the Fortuner range, it does not get a 4-wheel-drive option, which is available on the standard Fortuner (only on diesel version).

There are a few differences in the exterior design of the Legender compared to the regular Fortuner; the former sports a different front fascia, with a completely new grille and front bumper. The LED headlamps (with integrated DRLs) have a unique design as well. The rear bumper is also different, and so are the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Toyota Fortuner Legender gets a few additional features over the standard model, including a wireless smartphone charger, ambient cabin lighting, rear USB port, and gesture-operated tailgate. Other features on offer include dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, push-button start/stop, cooled glovebox, multifunction steering wheel (with reach and height adjustability), and smart keyless entry.

Sunroof, however, is not available, not even as an option. There are plenty of safety features on offer, like 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, speed-sensing auto door lock (with auto emergency unlock), and emergency brake signal. In the Indian market, Toyota Fortuner Legender is only available in a single colour option – White Pearl Crystal Shine with a Black roof.