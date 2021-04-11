Toyota Fortuner Legender Looks BUTCH With Tithum Body Kit

Here, we have a customised Toyota Fortuner Legender, which wears an aftermarket body kit by Thailand-based Tithum

Toyota Fortuner Legender was launch in India in January 2021, alongside the Fortuner facelift. Compared to the standard Fortuner models, the Legender variant sports slightly different exterior styling, which further increases the road presence of the SUV! Although It is an extremely handsome SUV, there are some people who believe there is room for improvement here, like the guys at Tithum, a custom car workshop in Thailand.

Tithum has created a premium body kit for the Toyota Fortuner Legender, which looks extremely aggressive. The workshop has also shared pictures of a modified Fortuner Legender wearing said body kit. The front bumper gets a custom skirt, with chrome embellishment and a new bash plate, which look extremely cool. We also see changes to the front grille, and the Toyota logo has been removed from the nose.

The rear bumper also gets a custom skirt, along with a bash plate and fake quad exhaust tips. We also see custom body claddings on the doors, which look extremely sporty. The changes aren’t too many, but they easily add a lot of muscle to the overall design. That said, we’re not sure how the approach and departure angle of the SUV have been affected by this body kit.

In the Indian market, Toyota Fortuner Legender is available with a single powerplant option – a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine. This motor generates a peak power and torque of 204 PS and 500 Nm, respectively, and comes mated exclusively to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Despite being the top-spec model, the Fortuner Legender is only available in a rear-wheel-drive configuration.

While the lack of a 4×4 option is disappointing, there are plenty of premium features on offer here, like LED headlights (with integrated LED DRLs), LED taillights, sequential LED turn indicators, puddle lamps, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, ambient cabin lighting, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVMs, gesture-operated tailgate, etc.

Toyota Fortuner Legender is only available in a single exterior paint option in the Indian market – White Pearl Crystal Shine with a Black roof. It is currently priced at Rs. 38.30 lakh, while the rest of the Fortuner range is priced from Rs. 30.34 lakh to Rs. 37.79 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).