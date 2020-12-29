Toyota Fortuner Legender Looks Aggressive With Custom Body Kit

Here, we have a modified Toyota Fortuner Legender from Brunei, which wears an aggressive-looking custom body kit

Back in June 2020, the Toyota Fortuner Legender was unveiled for the first time internationally, alongside the Fortuner facelift. The Legender variant sports plenty of aesthetic differences over the regular Fortuner, like completely different front fascia, full-LED headlamps, different alloy wheels etc., which make it look much sportier than the regular variant.

Even though it is quite a handsome SUV, there are plenty of people who think it could do with a little more muscle! Here, we have a modified Toyota Fortuner Legender, built by ZC Car BodyKit, a custom car workshop in Brunei. The vehicle gets new front and rear skirts, which fit neatly below the bumpers. These get red highlights, which contrast well with the white exterior paint of the vehicle.

On the nose, ‘LEGENDER’ branding has also been added to the vehicle. At the sides, not a lot has changed, except for the new wheels. These dual-tone 6-spoke rims are shod with Toyo Proxes tyres. The blacked-out ORVMs get chrome and red-coloured highlights. At the rear, the SUV gets a fake quad-exhaust system, which looks extremely sporty.

The vehicle doesn’t get a dual-tone roof though, which is a miss, personally speaking. The windows get a black tint, which adds a little drama to the styling. The rest of the vehicle remains unchanged. The overall design is brilliant, and this feels like an unofficial TRD variant of the Toyota Fortuner Legender.

The Toyota Fortuner facelift is slated to launch in India on 6th January 2020, and the Legender variant will arrive in our market alongside it. The 2.8-litre diesel powerplant of the current India-spec Fortuner will be upgraded to generate 204 HP and 500 Nm (up from 177 HP and 450 Nm). The 2.7-litre petrol engine (166 HP and 245 Nm) will remain unchanged.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender will only be available in RWD format in the Indian market. The price of the SUV is under wraps at the moment, but we expect the 2021 Toyota Fortuner range to be priced between Rs. 29.5 lakh to Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).