Toyota Fortuner, Legender Latest Prices & Waiting Period [Nov 2021]

Here, we have the complete price list of Toyota Fortuner (and Fortuner Legender), along with the latest updates about its waiting period

Toyota Fortuner is the best-selling large SUV in India, thanks to its bulletproof reliability and premium brand image. For people who want to flex their ride, the SUV is also available in a ‘Legender’ trim level, which sports a few styling changes and some additional features over the standard Fortuner.

Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre NA petrol unit and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel unit. The former belts out 165 PS and 245 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

As for the diesel powerplant, it is rated at 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on the manual variants). It can be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. As standard, the SUV is available in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, while the diesel version gets an all-wheel-drive option as well.

As for the Fortuner Legender, it only gets the diesel engine-automatic transmission option, available in both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. There are quite a few differences between the regular Fortuner and Fortuner Legender, the biggest being the styling.

The Legender has a different front fascia, consisting of a new LED headlamp design, along with restyled front grille and front bumper. Other than that, it gets a black-and-maroon interior, as opposed to the standard version, which gets an all-black or chamois interior theme.

Toyota Fortuner price list (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Variant Price Petrol 4×2 MT Rs. 30.73 lakh Petrol 4×2 AT Rs. 32.32 lakh Diesel 4×2 MT Rs. 33.23 lakh Diesel 4×2 AT Rs. 35.51 lakh Diesel 4×4 MT Rs. 35.89 lakh Diesel 4×4 AT Rs. 38.18 lakh Legender diesel 4×2 AT Rs. 38.61 lakh Legender diesel 4×4 AT Rs. 42.33 lakh

Currently, the waiting period for the Fortuner varies between one month and three months, as stated by our dealership sources. However, some exterior-interior colour combinations can take up to six months to be delivered!

Toyota Fortuner rivals the likes of MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas in our market. The Endeavour has been discontinued following the exit of Ford from India, but speculations suggest that the next-gen Endeavour could return to India as a low-volume CBU import.