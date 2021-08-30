Toyota Fortuner Legender In De-chromed Avatar Is A Looker!

With a handful of subtle tweaks, this modified Toyota Fortuner Legender boasts accentuated appeal and road presence

Toyota Fortuner received a mid-cycle update early this year, and along with it came the Legender trim. In contrast to the Fortuner facelift, the Legender looks a little more premium and aggressive. After all, it dons a slew of cosmetic changes over the regular trims of the Fortuner. However, we recently came across a modified version of the rather sporty Legender trim that looks even better with some minor tweaks.

The Fortuner Legender in the pictures here is modified by Perfamana, and they shared the images via their Instagram account. The first and foremost change of all is the addition of new alloy wheels. These 20-inch units come from Vossen and are finished in a shade of black.

Wrapped in 285/50-R20 tyres, these rims accentuate the overall stance of the SUV. Furthermore, this Fortuner Legender has been thoroughly de-chromed by replacing all chrome-finished elements with piano-black ones. The silver skid plate seen on the stock version is also done in a shade of black here.

The tuner has also installed a door beading on this example, and the underbody is painted in black. The theme of de-chroming is followed on the rear facet as well. With these subtle changes, this modified Fortuner Legender boasts of an uplifted appeal and street presence.

In comparison to the Fortuner facelift, the Legender trim gets a host of changes. It comes with a distinctive face comprising a completely different front grille, bumper, and quad-LED headlamps. Over to the rear, it uses a different bumper too. While the LED taillamps are the same as the regular Fortuner, the Legender’s units get sequential turn indicators. Moreover, it comes with dual-tone alloy wheels, which are absent on the Fortuner facelift.

Besides, the Legender variant is on sale with a two-tone paint scheme, while the Fortuner is available in a mono-tone avatar only. The cabin layout, however, remains identical on both models. Interestingly, the colour pallete used on them is different. The Legender gets a black and maroon interior, while the Fortuner facelift uses a black-brown theme. The Legender comes exclusively with the 2.8L oil burner with a 6-speed AT in an RWD layout.