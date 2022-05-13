Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Is Finally Here – Top 5 Changes Explained

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport comes with a number of cosmetic updates over the regular variant; offered in a fully-loaded trim

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced the Fortuner GR Sport 4×4 in India with a price tag of Rs. 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It sits above the Legender 4×4 AT and is sold in a fully-loaded GR-S 2.8L 4X4 AT variant. It is Rs. 3.80 lakh costlier than the Legender 4×4 AT and it helps in expanding the range.

1. Enhanced Front Fascia:

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport features as many as ten visual updates compared to the standard model. Up front, the full-size SUV gains a new piano black front grille and inserts that enhance the sportiness while the fog lamp bezels are also new with a tweaked front bumper. As for the colours, Pearl White and Attitude Black are available.

2. New Wheels:

The all-black alloy wheels bring in a sense of aggression to the new variant and the red-painted brake callipers look sporty as well. The rear bumper and the spoiler look identical to that of the Legender while the GR Sport badge has been added to the lower part of the front bumper. A body-coloured trim connecting the smoked taillights can also be seen.

3. Updated Interior:

Just like the exterior, the cabin also comes with a slew of updates including GR embossed front seats, GR badge on the bootlid and fenders, GR logo on the push button start/stop, black leather seats with red stitching, GR logo on the steering wheel, etc.

4. Suspension Tuning:

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport boasts a GR-tuned suspension setup as well while the accelerator and brake pedals are also sporty.

5. Performance And Features:

No changes under the bonnet though as the 2.8-litre four-cylinder GD series turbo diesel engine kicks out 204 PS at 3,000-3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,600-2,800 rpm. The engine is linked with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, sending power to both axles. Some of the feature highlights are an eight-inch touchscreen, in-car connective tech, powered tailgate, GR combination meter, JBL audio, automatic climate control, seven airbags, wireless charger, ESC, TC, etc.