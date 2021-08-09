Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Debuts In Indonesia With New Updates

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport gets exterior updates to differentiate itself from the regular model; offered in both petrol and diesel options

PT Toyota-Astra Motor has today announced the consolidated Gazoo Racing (GR) range in the Indonesian market by introducing four new GR Sport models and one GR model namely Rush GR Sport, Fortuner GR Sport, Agya GR Sport, Yaris GR Sport and Veloz GR Limited. In total, there are seven GR models Toyota has made available in Indonesia.

The new models come on the back of the success of GR Supra and Raize GR Sport as well as the high enthusiasm created for the GR Yaris according to the brand. The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport comes with a host of exterior and interior changes to differentiate itself from the regular model and is also equipped with a new adaptable dual-zone automatic air conditioning system.

The seven-seater Veloz GR Limited MPV will be offered in limited quantity in Indonesia and the Toyota Gazoo Racing’s treatment has been extended to the hatchback segment through the Yaris and Agya. The GR division has been developing a range of Toyota GR products over the last few years and the GR Supra is the first sportscar to come out of this wing.

The exterior of the Fortuner GR Sport boasts a dark chromed front grille with LED headlamps, sporty front and rear bumper spoilers, LED fog lamps, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels, kick sensor with powered tailgate, new GR grade emblem and side sticker, etc. The 4×2 2.7 GR Sport A/T variant features 2.7-litre petrol developing 163 PS and 242 Nm.

It is paired with only an automatic transmission. The 2.4-litre diesel, on the other hand, produces 149.6 PS and 400 Nm and is also hooked with an AT. The cabin gets leatherette seats, a black interior theme, a nine-inch head unit, drive modes, powered seats, rear-seat entertainment with illumination, electro-chromic IRVM, surround monitor, new wireless charger, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning and so on.

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is priced at 544.2 million IDR (Rs. 28.10 lakh) for the 2.4 VRZ 4×2 A/T and 605.2 million IDR (Rs. 31.25 lakh) for the 2.7 SRZ 4×2 A/T. The Yaris SM/T GR Sport 3 AB costs 268.8 million IDR (Rs. 13.87 lakh), Yaris SM/T GR Sport 7 AB at 273.4 million IDR (Rs. 14.11 lakh), Yaris S CVT GR Sport 3 AB at 279.5 million IDR (Rs. 14.43 lakh) and Yaris S CVT GR Sport 7 AB 284 million IDR (Rs. 14.66 lakh).