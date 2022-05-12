Toyota Fortuner GR Sport gets a host of visual enhancements over the standard model and it sits at the top of the range

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently launched the Fortuner GR Sport 4×4 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It has already started reaching dealerships and is positioned at the top of the range above the Legender 4×4 AT. The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has been made available in a fully-loaded GR-S 2.8L 4X4 AT trim.

In comparison, it is Rs. 3.80 lakh more expensive than the Legender 4×4 AT. The Japanese manufacturer introduced the facelifted Fortuner early last year and the Legender 4×2 variant was also added to the lineup. Its range was further expanded with the introduction of the Legender 4×4 in late 2021 and now the GR Sport has joined the portfolio with a host of visual updates.

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport comes with a total of 10 cosmetic changes over the regular model. The front fascia comprises a new piano black finished front grille and inserts while the fog lamp bezels are also new with the front bumper, rear bumper and the spoiler similar to the Legender. The front bumper is busier though with the GR Sport badge mounted on the lower section.

Other highlights are body-coloured trim running between the slightly smoked LED tail lamps, sporty red brake callipers, new black-painted alloy wheels, GR embossed front seats, GR badge on the trunk lid and fenders and GR logo on the push button start/stop system. It is offered in Pearl White and Attitude Black colour schemes.

It is also said to get sporty brake and accelerator pedals with a different suspension tuning while the black leather seats are complemented by contrast red stitching and the GR logo can also be found on the multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls. As for the performance, the familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder GD series turbocharged diesel engine is utilised.

It develops a maximum power output of 204 PS at 3,000-3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm. In the Fortuner GR Sport, the powertrain is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission only transferring power to all four wheels.

The features list gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with connective tech, powered liftgate, GR combination meter, JBL audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control system, seven airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, adjustable headrests, front armrest, etc.