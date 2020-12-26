Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch On January 6, 2021 – 5 Things To Know

The Toyota Fortuner has dominated the seven-seat premium SUV segment for as long as we can remember, but the competition has spruced up in recent times

A few months back, Toyota officially unveiled the facelifted Fortuner SUV globally. The same is also set to be launched in the Indian market soon, considering the fact that the rivalry in the premium seven-seat SUV segment is heating up lately. Toyota has confirmed that the Fortuner facelift will launch in India on January 6, 2021.

Ahead of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner’s Indian debut, we have compiled a list of the 5 important things that you should know about the updated full-size SUV. Take a read to find out what those five things are –

1. Design

Since it’s just a mid-life refresh, the India-spec Fortuner facelift retains its overall silhouette, but gets certain cosmetic updates to make the SUV look fresher. This model gets a new radiator grille with a mesh pattern, new fog lamp housing, restyled LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a revised front bumper.

The car also gets a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the 2021 Fortuner comes with redesigned LED tail lamps, while the rear bumper looks pretty similar to the current model on sale. Toyota also introduced a sportier version of the Fortuner in Thailand called the Legender and it will also make its way to India, sitting at the top of the range.

2. Legender variant

As mentioned, the sportier ‘Legender’ variant will also be introduced with the facelifted Fortuner. Over the regular SUV, the Fortuner Legender features a more radical design, all thanks to its sharp looking projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a sleeker front grille, yet a larger lower radiator grille up front.

Apart from the design changes, the Fortuner Legender is also expected to be offered with a few additional features like a larger infotainment screen, a nine-speaker JBL surround sound system and a slightly updated multi info display. However, it should be noted that the Legender trim will be offered with a 4×2 driving setup only.

3. Powertrains

As of now, the Fortuner is offered in India with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that belts out 177 PS of max power, as well as 420 Nm torque when had with the 6-speed MT gearbox, and 450 Nm when coupled with the 6-speed AT. In addition, the Fortuner can also be had with a 2.7-litre petrol engine that makes 166 PS power and 245 Nm torque, and is offered with a 5-speed MT as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

While the petrol engine is expected to be retained as it is, the oil burner is expected to be slightly uprated. The Thai-spec Fortuner facelift gets the same 2.8-litre diesel engine, but generates 204 PS of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec Fortuner facelift’s diesel powertrain could be offered in this specific state of tune too.

4. Features

On the feature front, the 2021 Fortuner is expected to be offered with a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 8-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone charging, LED ambient lighting, as well as an updated instrument cluster.

Other equipment like power-adjustable and foldable ORVMs, an automatic climate control, push-button stop/start, cruise control, seven airbags, hill assist control, vehicle stability control with brake assist, and ABS with EBD are all expected to be retained. The Legender variant of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will have more premium amenities.

5. Expected Price and Rivals

Earlier this year, the Toyota Fortuner received a price hike across its entire range. As of now, the petrol variants of the seven-seat SUV are priced in India from Rs 28.66 lakh to Rs 30.25 lakh for the top-end trim, while the diesel trims are priced between Rs 30.67 lakh and Rs 34.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2021 Fortuner facelift is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 30 – 35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). However, the variant-wise price will only be revealed around its launch. That being said, the Toyota Fortuner facelift will retain its rivalry with the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace as well as the recently launched MG Gloster.