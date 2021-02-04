Toyota Fortuner Facelift And Legender Cross 5,000 Bookings In India

Within a month of its launch, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner (including Fortuner Legender), has managed to garner over 5,000 bookings in our market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Fortuner facelift last month in India. The new model featured updated styling, a more powerful diesel engine, and a new variant called ‘Legender’. The manufacturer has now announced that it has received over 5,000 bookings for the new Fortuner in our market, which is quite an impressive feat.

Toyota Fortuner continues to dominate its segment, with a claimed market share of over 53 per cent. This number is only expected to grow further, with the company expecting a major boost in sales with the Legender variant soon. Till date, over 1.7 lakh units of the Fortuner have been sold in our market, thanks largely to the performance, road presence, comfort, and reliability it offers.

The Fortuner Legender is the top-spec variant of the Fortuner lineup, and gets a lot of additional premium features over the standard model. The exterior and interior styling is also slightly different on the Fortuner Legender, which helps in distinguishing it from the standard model. With the rapidly growing demand for SUVs in India, Toyota aims to strengthen its position among buyers with the Fortuner.

Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “We are humbled and touched by the continued faith of our loyal customers in brand Toyota. The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach. Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback thus helping us garner a good response.”

The Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options. The first is a 2.7-litre petrol engine, which generates 165 PS and 245 Nm, and can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The second is a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, which belts out 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT). This motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The petrol variants are only available in rear-wheel-drive format, while the diesel variants get a 4-wheel-drive option as well. The Fortuner Legender is exclusively available with a diesel-automatic powertrain in rear-wheel-drive format. The 2021 Fortuner is priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and competes against Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4 in India