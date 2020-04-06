Toyota Fortuner Epic, Epic Black Trims Revealed

Toyota has shuffled the Fortuner’s line-up in the South African market with the introduction of the new Epic and Epic Black variants

Toyota has launched two new trims for the Fortuner called Epic and Epic Black, which are exclusive to the South African market. The new Epic variants will only be available with the 2.8-litre diesel powertrain, and will carry a few cosmetic updates over the regular Fortuner. Also, the 2.8-litre diesel engine will now only be offered with the Epic variants.

On the outside, the Epic variants will come equipped with a nudge bar with the ‘EPIC’ written on it, along with a tow hook at the rear. Inside the cabin, it gets a few additions including metallic scuff plates and custom ‘EPIC’ floor mats.

On the other hand, the Fortuner Epic Black gets black treatment on the nudge bar, roof, outside rear-view mirrors, and also gets new stylish alloy wheels. The new Epic models can be had in Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Graphite Grey and Avant-Garde Bronze paint schemes.

In terms of equipment on offer, the Fortuner Epic will retain all the features that was previously on offer with the Fortuner 2.8, including touchscreen infotainment with navigation, smart entry with push-button go, dual-zone climate control, a reverse camera, TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) with blue Optitron instrumentation, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, power-adjustable driver seat, and a powered tailgate.

As mentioned earlier, the Epic and Epic Black editions will only be available with the 2.8-litre diesel engine, that has a maximum power output of 177 hp. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox as standard, and the SUV can be had with either a 2WD or an all-wheel-drive configuration.

Apart from the 2.8-litre diesel engine, Toyota offers a smaller 2.4-litre diesel engine with the South Africa-spec Fortuner; which is the same engine that is used by the Innova Crysta in India. The 2.7-litre VVTi petrol engine has also been retained, however, the more powerful 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine rated at 234 hp/376 Nm, has now been discontinued. Also, the Fortuner will no longer be offered with an optional stick shifter in the country.