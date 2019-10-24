Toyota Fortuner, Endeavour, CR-V, Kodiaq, Alturas – September 2019 Sales Comparison

Toyota Fortuner continued to lead the segment ahead of Ford Endeavour while Honda CR-V posted the highest YoY growth

Toyota Fortuner continued its domination in the full-size SUV space in the month of September 2019. Even though the sales trajectory of the entire segment has taken a downward curve over the course of the last year, it is expected to recover in the near future. However, the Fortuner’s lead in the segment could be nearly impossible to beat, if recent years are anything to go by.

In order to garner new customers into the fold, manufacturers have been pouring in discounts and benefits over the last couple of months and the trend will more likely continue at least until the end of the year. Honda Cars India’s CR-V only went on sale late last year but since its volumes numbers haven’t been too good, the Japanese brand is offering plenty of discounts that range up to Rs. 5 lakh.

This resulted in the CR-V posting strong YoY sales growth and September 2019 was the prime example of it. The premium family SUV managed to garner a total of 165 units last month as against 46 units during the same month in 2018 with a massive positive YoY sales climb of 259 per cent – the highest YoY numbers for any SUV in its segment.

SUVs September 2019 September 2018 Toyota Fortuner 920 1,568 Ford Endeavour 568 491 Honda CR-V 165 46 Skoda Kodiaq 150 147 Volkswagen Tiguan 108 124 Mahindra Alturas G4 75 –

It finished third overall in the segment and beat Skoda’s Kodiaq by 15 units. The Czech Republican crossover registered 2 per cent YoY sales increase and recently had the more rugged Scout variant introduced in the domestic market. The Volkswagen Tiguan sibling came fifth with a total of 108 units against 124 units during the corresponding month last year with 13 per cent de-growth.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Alturas G4, on the other hand, was the only model to record two-digit sales numbers as only 75 units were retailed. Higher up the table, the Fortuner could not break the four-digit mark in September 2019 despite being on top as only 920 units were sold against 1,568 units with 41 per cent de-growth.

The Endeavour garnered 568 units last month as against 491 units during September 2018 with a decent YoY sales jump of 16 per cent.