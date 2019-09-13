Toyota Fortuner, Endeavour, Alturas, Kodiaq – August 2019 Sales Comparison

Toyota Fortuner continued to lead the segment in August 2019 despite posting a massive 52 per cent sales drop

Toyota’s Fortuner recorded a total of 878 units with 52 per cent YoY sales decline in August 2019 and it was good enough to keep it on top of the segment ahead of Ford Endeavour. The American SUV registered 572 units during the same period with 14 per cent growth surprisingly as 503 units were sold in August 2018.

Mahindra introduced the Alturas G4 late last year as the rebadged Rexton was positioned competitively against rivals. However, it could not replicate the success of its popular rivals and only 71 units were retailed in August 2018. Skoda’s Kodiaq managed to garner 104 units with 20 per cent sales decline.

The Fortuner is priced between Rs. 29.84 lakh for the base diesel variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 33.60 lakh for the range-topping diesel AT (ex-showroom). In a recent interview, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Deputy Managing Director N Raja told that company is holding up an impending price hike and the expected price hike due to BSVI regulations, coming into effect in April 2020, will be around 15-20 per cent.

Full-Sized SUVs Sales In August 2019 Toyota Fortuner 878 Ford Endeavour 572 Mahindra Alturas G4 71 Skoda Kodiaq 104

Source: AutoPunditz

This meant Toyota’s top-selling models Fortuner and Innova Crysta could see their prices increased by Rs. 6 lakh. This will more likely be the case for other models competing against the Fortuner as well. Yesterday, Toyota introduced the Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition as part of the SUV’s ten years of existence in India while garnering 1.6 lakh units.

The TRD Celebratory Edition looks sportier on the inside as well as out compared to the regular model with a more dynamic presence. Developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD), the bookings are already underway across authorised Toyota dealerships in the country.

Some of the highlighting exterior updates include 18-inch charcoal black alloy wheels, contrast TRD radiator grille garnish and red TRD emblem, two-tone roof finish and Fortuner ‘10 years‘ Leadership Emblem. The cabin features contrast red stitches, black and maroon leather seat upholstery, metallic accents and woodgrain patterned ornamentation.