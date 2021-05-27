Toyota Fortuner Customised With Hilux’s Frontal Design Looks Dope

The customised Toyota Fortuner gets frontal updates to have a sharper appearance in line with the Hilux pickup truck

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Fortuner as one of its top-selling models in the domestic market for a very long time. The full-sized SUV has dominated its segment since the inception and coupled with the brand image and good customer retention rate, the Fortuner’s sales numbers have continued to be the highest in its space ahead of rivals such as Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Recently, internet reports indicated that the Hilux pickup truck would be launched in India in the near future. The Fortuner is based on the same IMV platform as the Hilux and thus bringing in the lifestyle pickup truck may come in handy for the Japanese manufacturer and it was even allegedly spotted in India a while ago.

Earlier this year, the Toyota Fortuner received a facelift in India with a host of visual updates and new features were also introduced. Moreover, the Legender variant was launched for the first time with an automatic transmission and the diesel engine was uprated to develop 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

The next-generation Fortuner is reportedly in the works and it will get a number of upgrades including a hybrid powertrain upon arrival in 2022. With India being a popular market for the full-sized SUV, we can expect it to launch here sometime next year and the exterior looks to be inspired by the latest Hilux pickup truck.

Coincidentally, someone has gone off the records and modified the Fortuner with a front end resembling the Hilux. It features sleeker headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, a brawny black bumper with fog lamps having sporty housing. Other highlights are a thick chrome strip above the Toyota badge on the blackened radiator grille, and the underbody protecting skid plates.

The customisation level has been appreciable throughout as the side profile has distinctive SPORTIVO decals and black stickers while the thick black cladding over the wheel arches and black pillars with window visor are other notable additions. The rear gets FORTUNER wording inscribed on a black strip and the wraparound LED tail lamps gain black accents as well.