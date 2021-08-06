Toyota Fortuner Can Be Bought In Exchange Of Corn & Soybean

The Toyota Fortuner, Hilux, and Corolla Cross are now on sale in Brazil against Soybean and Corn produce via brand’s Toyota Barter sales channel

In Brazil, Toyota has announced a new sales channel – Toyota Barter, which is targeted at buyers coming from an agricultural background. Via this sales model, Toyota will sell the SW4 (Known as Fortuner in India), along with two other models – Toyota Hilux and Toyota Corolla Cross, in exchange for corn and soybean.

The Toyota Barter sales channel has been launched in Brazil on August 4. The brand will accept the corn and soybean produce at market price by weight. Moreover, the brand will also verify if the customer is the certified owner of the produce and the yield is of high quality, coming from a sustainable plantation.

On the announcement of the Toyota Barter sales model, Jose Luis Rincon Bruni, Direct Sales Manager, Toyota Brazil, said, “The Toyota Barter started as a pilot project in 2019, so it was the first sales channel in Brazil to accept grain to purchase of a car. Now, we have the opportunity to make this facility official for agribusiness and expand Toyota’s presence and contribute in an important way to what is one of the main economic sectors of our country.”

As of now, the sales channel has been launched in 6 states of Brazil, namely Bahia, Mato Grosso, Piaui, Minsa Geria, Goias, and the Tocantins. The brand claims that the agribusiness sector makes for around 16 per cent of its total sales. With the new Toyota Barter sales model, this number will increase further.

In the Indian market, the brand does not sell the Hilux and the Corolla Cross. The Fortuner, on the other hand, is one of the top-selling products of the Japanese carmaker in India. Sold with two engine options – 2.7L petrol and 2.8L petrol, the Fortuner can be had with either a 6-speed AT or a 6-speed MT.

The ladder-frame SUV is also a capable off-roader with a potent 4×4 drivetrain on board. Also, a Legender trim is sold in the Indian market. Prices for the Toyota Fortuner start at Rs. 30.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fortuner rivals the likes of MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour.