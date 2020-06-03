Toyota Fortuner BS6 Prices Hiked By Rs 48,000

The Fortuner’s price has been hiked by Rs 48,000 across all variants, which means that the seven-seat SUV is now priced between Rs 28.66 – 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor upgraded the Fortuner SUV to comply with the BS6 emission norms in February this year, and surprisingly, the carmaker had not hiked the prices of the car at that point. However, Toyota has finally went ahead and increased the prices of its flagship offering in the Indian market, across all variants.

The SUV has received a Rs 48,000 price hike across the entire trim line. The entry-level manual petrol trim which earlier cost Rs 28.18 lakh, is now priced at Rs 28.66 lakh. On the other hand, the top-end 4×4 automatic diesel trim was previously priced at Rs 33.95 lakh, but will now be offered at Rs 34.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Powering the car are the same BS6-compliant 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol and 2.8-litre four-pot diesel engines. The petrol motor puts out 163.7 hp of maximum power at at 5,200 rpm, along with 245 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm, whereas the 2.8-litre oil burner generates 174.5 hp power at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm (MT) – 450 Nm (AT) torque between 1400 – 2600 rpm.

Variant New Price* Old Price* Difference 2.7L 4×2 MT Petrol Rs 28.66 lakh Rs 28.18 lakh Rs 48,000 2.7L 4×2 AT Petrol Rs 30.25 lakh Rs 29.77 lakh Rs 48,000 2.8L 4×2 MT Diesel Rs 30.67 lakh Rs 30.19 lakh Rs 48,000 2.8L 4×2 AT Diesel Rs 32.53 lakh Rs 32.05 lakh Rs 48,000 2.8L 4×4 MT Diesel Rs 32.64 lakh Rs 32.16 lakh Rs 48,000 2.8L 4×4 AT Diesel Rs 34.43 lakh Rs 33.95 lakh Rs 48,000

*ex-showroom prices for all colours, except Pearl White

The petrol version of the Fortuner is offered with a sole 2WD configuration, while the higher-end diesel models can be had with an optional 4×4 configuration. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 6-speed automatic on both the petrol and the diesel variants.

Toyota is currently also working on debuting a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner globally, with an Indian launch expected later this year. As of now, the Toyota Fortuner puts up against the likes of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and other similarly priced full-size SUVs in the country.