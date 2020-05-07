The custom body kit from NKSDesign has transformed the Toyota Fortuner into a striking and more premium Lexus LX SUV

We do often see custom body kits for Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta from the Asian modifiers as both the vehicles are popular across the continent. Recently, we showed you a Toyota Alphard transformed into a Rolls Royce, a Toyota RAV4 modified into a Lamborghini Urus and a Honda City fitted with body kits to look like Acura NSX.

With this trend developing, more custom builders have come up with new creations as the add-on body kits are easy to be fitted and they supposedly bring an eccentric image portraying a different vehicle compared to the stock model. NKSDesign from Bangkok, Thailand has posted pictures of a Toyota Fortuner converter into a Lexus LX.

The Lexus LX V.3 custom body kit has been used on the current generation Fortuner. We do appreciate the kit as it looks more authentic and not done overnight. The front end comprises of a criss-cross grille assembly resembling the signature Lexus styling and is framed within thick bars of silver giving the spindle design the luxury arm of Toyota is recognised for.

The front bumper is also modified with L-shaped fog lamps and the busy lower section brings a sporty stance to the SUV. The body kit continues on to the rear with fake exhaust outlets and the side profile has skirts running lower down. The current generation Fortuner has been on sale in the international markets since 2015 and it desperately needs an update.

The Japanese manufacturer has already begun testing the facelifted Fortuner on foreign soil to extend its lifespan and it will likely make its way into India sometime next year. Judging by the spy shots, it comprises of a revised front fascia with updated headlamps, grille and bumper along with other embellishments including changes to the LED signature graphics at the rear and new alloy wheels.

The interior could gain new leather seats, more premium dash, upgraded touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, automatic climate control, etc. India is expected to continue with the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines.