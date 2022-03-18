Toyota Feb 2022 Sales Analysis – Fortuner, Innova, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Innova Crysta was the most sold model within the brand’s portfolio in February 2022 as 4,318 units were recorded against 6,018 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 8,745 units in the month of February 2022 as against 14,069 units during the same period last year with YoY negative volume growth of 37.8 per cent. The Japanese auto major recorded a market share of 2.9 per cent against 4.6 per cent with a decline of 1.7 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 7,328 units, an MoM volume increase of 19.3 per cent was seen. The Innova Crysta was the most sold Toyota model within the brand’s domestic lineup as 4,318 units were registered against 6,018 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY deg-growth of 28 per cent.

The Urban Cruiser finished in the second position with 2,387 unit sales last month as against 2,549 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY decline of 6 per cent. The heavily updated Urban Cruiser will likely go on sale in the third quarter this calendar year following the market launch of the second generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Toyota Models (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Toyota Innova Crysta (-28%) 4,318 6,018 2. Toyota Urban Cruiser (-6%) 2,387 2,549 3. Toyota Fortuner (-10%) 1,848 2,053 4. Toyota Camry (973%) 161 15 5. Toyota Vellfire (-9%) 31 34

Toyota launched the facelifted Glanza only a few days ago and is priced between Rs. 6.39 lakh and Rs. 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to its donor, the Baleno, it comes with a host of design changes mainly at the front while the 16-inch alloy wheels are different as well. The interior features a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme.

The new Glanza is expected to help in garnering higher volumes for the brand in the coming months. The Fortuner finished third in the sales table for the month of Feb 2022 as 1,848 units were sold against 2,053 units during the corresponding period a year ago with a YoY decline of 10 per cent.

The Camry Hybrid was updated a couple of months ago in India and the flagship sedan recorded a healthy total of 161 units in February 2022 as against 15 units with a YoY surge of 973 per cent. The Vellfire finished in the fifth position with 31 units against 34 units with a YoY drop of 9 per cent.