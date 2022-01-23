Toyota Evaluating Launch Of Glanza Based SUV Coupe In India – Report

Toyota is reportedly exploring the possibility of adding a new compact SUV coupe to its lineup

The partnership between Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maruti Suzuki is only getting stronger and both are co-developing a midsize SUV based on the DNGA platform. The architecture is derived from Toyota’s modular TNGA and is used in compact models such as Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky. The modified version of the same platform will reportedly underpin the Hyundai Creta.

However, unlike the rebadged models such as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the midsize SUV will be developed based on each brand’s requirements amidst having commonalities. The Upcoming Maruti Suzuki models such as the facelifted Baleno bound for next month, and the new generation Vitara Brezza will give rise to the updated Glanza and heavily revised Urban Cruiser under the badge-engineering exercise.

Toyota is said to be preparing to launch a host of new models over the next 24 months including a C-segment MPV codenamed 560B and the aforementioned D22 five-seater midsize SUV. A recent report that surfaced on the interweb indicates that Toyota is currently evaluating the possibilities of launching a compact SUV coupe as well.

It comes as a result of a Maruti Suzuki compact crossover internally codenamed YTB and it could be launched in 2023. It is believed to sit on the lightweight Heartect platform and will have plenty in common with the Baleno premium hatchback with design inspiration probably taken from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

It will be positioned above the upcoming second-gen Brezza and it will target younger audience as it could be retailed through the Nexa premium dealerships. It could be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing a maximum power output of close to 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque currently in the Vitara Brezza.

It is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The powertrain may get a higher degree of hybridisation in the YTB. If Toyota gives the compact SUV coupe a green light, it may help in strengthening its local portfolio as the Urban Cruiser is already performing decently. It could follow the badge-engineered route as well.