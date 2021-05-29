Toyota Ertiga MPV Rendered Ahead Of Launch Later This Year

Toyota Ertiga MPV is expected to go on sale in the coming months and it will continue to use the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is certainly enduring success with the rebadged vehicles supplied by Maruti Suzuki as it was announced earlier this year that the combined sales of Glanza based on Baleno and Urban Cruiser based on Vitara Brezza went past the 50,000 mark. Besides the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, the duo has emerged as the brand’s top-sellers in the country.

Moreover, they are positioned in volume-based segments leading to customers looking at them as possible alternatives compared to their rivals. We recently told you that the Japanese manufacturer is working on bringing in an MPV based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with an electric powertrain is also in the development, as evident from a recent spy video. In addition, the underwhelming Toyota Yaris will be replaced by the Ciaz-based Toyota Belta. The Ertiga-based Toyota MPV will have subtle exterior changes compared to its donor while all the underpinnings and features will be identical.

Here we have a rendering of the Toyota Ertiga MPV with a redesigned front grille in place of the chromed-out design found in the donor. We can expect modest changes to the front and rear bumpers while the alloy wheel design could also be new, and in the rendering’s case, you could see a two-tone design opted in for the silver spokes used in the Ertiga.

We are yet unsure whether Toyota will tweak the headlamps and tail lamps to give a distinctive identity as it will be positioned below the highly popular Innova Crysta. The price range of the Toyota badged Ertiga will likely hover around Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine will be used.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a five-speed manual as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be offered as an option. On the inside, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, etc will be available.