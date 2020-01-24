Toyota Ertiga Based (Rebadged) MPV Launch Expected This Year

Toyota could launch the Ertiga based MPV sometime during the course of this year and it will likely be the second rebadged product from the alliance

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced its first rebadged product in the domestic market midway through last year. The badge-engineered Glanza based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been decently received among customers and it has firmly stood in third position in the monthly sales table behind the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

The good reception for Glanza has perhaps led to Toyota accelerating its new product under the partnership with Maruti Suzuki. Sometime during the course of this year, we do expect Toyota to unveil the rebadged version of the Ertiga MPV under its own banner and as the Glanza, it could get minor cosmetic updates while the underpinnings will largely remain identical we would like to think.

The Ertiga based MPV will more likely be powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine as the regular Ertiga. It currently churns out 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic as an option.

The powertrain is BSVI compliant in the Ertiga and XL6 and it is expected to be the case in the rebadged version wearing Toyota badge. As for the interior, the basic features list and the design of the centre console and dashboard may reminisce the standard Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Just as the Glanza, the Toyota MPV could get better standard warranty as well.

The equipment list will likely comprise of a large Smart playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leather-wrapped steering wheel, UV cut glass, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, navigation, voice commands, automatic climate control, etc.

We do expect the Toyota MPV to be priced around Rs. 7.60 lakh and Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). A mid-size SUV based on the Vitara Brezza platform pertaining to each brand’s tastes and characteristics could be in the line for the near future. Moreover, a C-segment Toyota MPV developed along with Suzuki will also arrive in the coming years.