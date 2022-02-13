Toyota Electric SUV For India To Draw Design Influence From BZ4X

Toyota midsize electric SUV could be offered in 2WD and 4WD configurations and the latter could have a driving range of up to 500 km

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are said to be working on a midsize SUV for launch later this year. Likely based on Toyota’s DNGA platform, it will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor in the highly competitive segment. It will reportedly be manufactured by Toyota at its production facility in Karnataka, at least initially.

Both versions of the five-seater are expected to be powered by a strong hybrid petrol engine. With the midsize and compact SUV segments being highly popular, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki will address them by bringing in second-generation Vitara Brezza and subsequently rebadged Urban Cruiser and the aforementioned midsize SUV.

It looks like both the brands will follow the same route upon their entry into the electric vehicle space as a midsize zero-emission SUV will be their first assault in this particular category speculatively by around 2025. The electrified model will have larger proportions than the Hyundai Creta, Nexon EV and it could be as similar or close to the MG ZS EV.

However, it will likely be priced at Rs. 13-15 lakh range (ex-showroom) to have a competitive advantage as the battery sourcing will be done domestically. Toyota is said to offer its version of the electric midsize SUV in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. While it will have identical specs, the exterior proportions could differ.

This is mainly due to the Maruti Suzuki YY8 and Toyota SUV having different design languages altogether and the latter could be styled along the lines of the BZ4X. The first dedicated electric vehicle from Toyota is the BZ4X and is underpinned by the e-TNGA platform. The BZ4X has sharp styling cues, a large greenhouse and a striking rear end.

The Toyota e-SUV will sit on the 27PL platform, a skateboard base derived from Toyota’s 40PL global architecture. The base 2WD version could use a 128 hp single e-motor and a 48 kWh battery pack with a range of around 400 km while the AWD variant comprising a dual-motor setup will produce 170 hp and courtesy of a 59 kWh battery pack, it could have a range of around 500 km.