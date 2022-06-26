Toyota Electric SUV For India Likely Launch In 2025 With 500 Km Range

Toyota electric SUV for India is expected to be launched by 2025 and it will sit on the highly localised 27PL skateboard platform

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is certainly planning to make a strong impact in the domestic market in the coming months. Following the launch of the heavily updated Glanza, the Japanese auto major will host the global premiere of an all-new midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki on July 1, 2022 and its market launch will happen this festive season.

The midsize five-seater SUV will be rolled out of the Bidadi plant and it has been confirmed to come with mild and strong hybrid powertrains. The thoroughly revised Urban Cruiser compact SUV (rebadged version of the upcoming Brezza) is also on the cards. The partnership between the brands will also be responsible for spawning their respective electric SUVs.

Both Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are expected to launch electric midsize SUVs by the middle of this decade. It could have an overall length of 4,275 mm, a width of 1,880 mm and a height of 1,640 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,700 mm. Toyota’s iteration could have its design influenced by the BZ4X sold globally and it will reportedly have identical specifications to Maruti Suzuki’s YY8. Expect a competitive price range between Rs. 13 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Just like the YY8, Toyota’s version will be offered in 2WD and 4WD layouts and it will sit on the 27PL electric skateboard architecture derived from 40PL. The presence of a skateboard should enable a radically different zero-emission SUV in terms of looks compared to the ICE range and Toyota will also target export markets in a similar fashion to the upcoming Hyryder.

In addition, the interior of the Toyota electric SUV will also be roomy. The size of the model will likely be close to the MS ZS EV but the pricing could be in the range of the Nexon EV. It will be offered in two variants: one is said to comprise a 48 kWh Li-ion battery pack and a single electric motor capable of 138 hp while the other has a dual-motor system with a larger 59 kWh battery.

The former could enable a driving range of 400 km on a single charge and the latter could have an approximate real-world range of around 500 km.