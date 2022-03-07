Toyota Electric SUV For India Could Be Offered In 2WD & 4WD Options

Toyota electric SUV is expected to be offered in 2WD and 4WD configurations in India with the latter capable of an approximate drive range of up to 500 km

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are working on a range of new products for the Indian market. Besides the rebadged vehicles like the Glanza and Urban Crusier, the alliance will reportedly bring in a midsize SUV to rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos later this year. While the ICE range of both the brands will be benefitted courtesy of the partnership, it holds plenty of significance for their future as well.

A midsize SUV boasting an electrified powertrain is said to be in development. Maruti Suzuki’s version is codenamed the YY8 and it will have a distinctive exterior compared to the existing IC-engined portfolio. The EV is designed not just for India but the international markets as well and proportionally, it will be bigger and wider than Creta.

While it is expected to be priced around Rs. 13-15 lakh (ex-showroom), perhaps in a similar territory as the best-selling passenger EV, the Tata Nexon EV, the Toyota-Maruti electric SUV will have larger dimensions compared to even the MG ZS EV. This is possible due to the dedicated skateboard EV architecture with a long wheelbase of 2.7 metres and optimal battery positioning.

Toyota’s global 40PL platform derived 27PL architecture will be used for the electric SUV and the cabin will be spacious. Both the YY8 and Toyota’s version will have similar specifications but the exterior design will be different as the latter will be styled taking inspiration from the BZ4X. The SUVs will have high localisation as the Li-ion battery packs will be sourced from the Gujarat plant.

As for the performance, a 48 kWh battery pack with a single electric motor setup will be good enough to produce 138 hp and it will have a range of around 400 km on a single charge. The larger 59 kWh battery pack will work in tandem with a dual motor setup, giving a combined power output of 170 hp, will have an approximate drive range of 500 km in real-world scenarios.

The report further noted that the Maruti Suzuki YY8 may not be offered with the AWD configuration domestically but the Toyota version will more likely be sold with the two- and four-wheel drive configurations. Expect both SUVs to launch by the middle of this decade in India.