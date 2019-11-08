Toyota Dispatches 20 Vellfire in Oct 2019, Launch This Month

Toyota has already started taking booking for its luxury MPV Vellfire in India, set to launch in this month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd is in the works of bringing the Vellfire luxury MPV to India for a long time now. With the launch of Mercedes-Benz V-Class earlier this year, the luxury MPV segment has received a warm welcome in India and is gaining popularity.

Toyota, which is known for the quality and the reliability of its vehicles in India, feels like it is the right time for introducing the Vellfire to the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker has already dispatched 20 units of the MPV to its dealers, and a few dealerships have also started taking bookings for the same. The Vellfire MPV will be brought to the country via the CBU route.

Under the hood, Toyota will equip the Vellfire with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine which will churn out a combined power output of 197 HP along with 210 Nm of torque. This is the same engine seen on the Lexus NX 300H, and will likely be paired with the same e-CVT gearbox.



The Vellfire which will be brought to India will be its fully-loaded variant and will be offered in a six-seat format. Hence, expect it to be equipped with features such as electrically adjustable, ventilated and reclinable second row of seats, powered sliding doors and tailgate, dual sunroofs, multiple zone climate control, ambient mood lighting, individual tray tables for the rear passengers, and 7 airbags as standard.

Given the fact that Toyota has already begun dispatching units of the Vellfire, and started taking bookings for the same, the luxury MPV will likely be launched in India this month itself.

Upon launch, expect the Vellfire to be priced around the Rs 80 lakh mark in order to compete with the only other luxury MPV currently available in the country, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class which was priced between Rs 68.4 lakh and Rs 81.9 lakh at launch (all prices, ex-showroom).

However, the German carmaker recently launched a new top of the range ‘Elite’ variant which is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom).