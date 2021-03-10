Toyota Discounts March 2021 – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova, Fortuner

Check out all the offers and discounts available on Toyota cars in the Indian market this month, i.e., in March 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a strong Year-on-Year growth last month – 35.9 per cent – thanks in part to its strategic partner, Maruti Suzuki. To ensure that the sales figures remain high, the company is offering some interesting deals and discounts on a few of its vehicles in March 2021, which we’ve detailed below.

Toyota Glanza is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Regular readers might remember that the Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno, with no changes to the design, features, or powertrain.

On the Urban Cruiser, Toyota is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There are no cash discounts or corporate discounts available on it officially, but there might be some dealer-level offers available. Just like the Glanza, Urban Cruiser is also a rebadged Maruti Suzuki car, the Vitara Brezza to be specific, with only a few changes to the exterior design.

Toyota Yaris is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on it. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 are also available on it, which brings the maximum value of benefits on the Yaris to Rs. 65,000, which is quite a significant amount in all honesty.

On all other Toyota models – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire – there are no official deals or discounts available this month. However, buyers might be able to get a few dealer-level offers on these vehicles (like free accessories, unofficial discounts, etc), so be sure to check out your nearest Toyota showroom as well.

Toyota Discounts – March 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser – Rs. 20,000 + 0 Toyota Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Innova Crysta – – Toyota Fortuner – – Toyota Camry – – Toyota Vellfire – –

Recently, a test mule of the Toyota RAV4 was spied testing in India, prompting speculations about its impending launch. Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are working together on the next-generation version of the Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser, which are expected to launch later this year.