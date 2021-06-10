Toyota Discounts June 2021 – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta

Read ahead to know about all the discounts and offers available this month (June 2021) on Toyota vehicles in the Indian market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a few lucrative discounts and deals on a few of its vehicles this month. Last month, the Japanese car giant saw a massive decline in sales in the Indian market. With these offers, the manufacturer is hoping to attract more customers and increase its sales in our country.

Toyota is offering benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 on the Glanza hatchback. These include a cash discount of Rs. 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 8,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. On Toyota Urban Cruiser, there are no cash or corporate discounts on offer, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available on it.

Toyota Yaris is set to be discontinued in the Indian market very soon, and it will be replaced by a rebadged version of Maruti Ciaz. On the Yaris, the manufacturer is currently offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. Other than that, buyers can avail dealer level discounts of up to Rs.50,000 on the sedan.

On Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner, there are no official deals available. This is understandable, as both these models were updated not too ago in the Indian market. The brand’s luxury offerings – Camry and Vellfire – don’t have any official discounts on offer as well.

Toyota has a few new products lined up for launch in the Indian market. Apart from the rebadged Ciaz (expected to be named ‘Belta’ or ‘Corolla Quest’), the manufacturer will also launch a rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga.

Toyota Discounts – June 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Toyota Glanza Rs. 8,000 Rs. 8,000 + Rs. 4,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Toyota Yaris Up to Rs. 50,000 (dealer level discount) Rs. 25,000 + 0 Toyota Innova Crysta 0 0 Toyota Fortuner 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0

Also, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are jointly developing a new SUV for India, which will be sold in our market under both brands. This upcoming vehicle is expected to be based on Toyota’s DNGA platform, and it is slated to be manufactured at TKM’s production facility in Karnataka. We expect this new SUV to debut next year, as a rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.