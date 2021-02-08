Toyota Discounts February 2021 – Glanza, Yaris, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering some extremely lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles in February 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota has announced some attractive discounts on its cars in the Indian market this month to boost sales. Toyota’s most affordable offering, the Glanza hatchback, has a cash discount of Rs. 7,500 on offer. Along with that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it. Toyota Glanza, regular readers might be aware, is a rebadged version of the extremely popular Maruti Baleno.

Similar to the Glanza/Baleno, Toyota Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, with a few changes to the front fascia. On the Urban Cruiser, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is available, but only on the Model Year 2020 vehicles. On MY2021 vehicles, there is no cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available on it, regardless of the Model Year.

On Toyota Yaris, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 25,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, on MY2020 vehicles. On MY2021 Yaris, the cash discount, the exchange bonus, and the corporate bonus are all worth Rs. 15,000.

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift and Fortuner facelift (including Fortuner Legender) do not have any discounts or deals available on them. As both these vehicles were only recently launched in the Indian market, this is understandable. The manufacturer isn’t offering any official discounts on the Camry and Vellfire either.

Recently, a test mule of the Glanza, speculated to be a strong-hybrid model, was spied during testing. Similar test vehicles of Maruti Baleno have also been spied in the past. The Toyota Glanza hybrid is expected to launch in India during late-2021.

Toyota Discounts – February 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Toyota Glanza Rs. 7,500 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Toyota Yaris (MY2021) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 15,500 Toyota Yaris (MY2020) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 25,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser (MY2021) – Rs. 20,000 + 0 Toyota Urban Cruiser (MY2020) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Toyota Innova Crysta – – Toyota Camry – – Toyota Fortuner – – Toyota Vellfire – –

Also, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are jointly developing a few new SUVs for the Indian market. These will include a new Creta/Seltos rival, along with the next-generation Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser. According to a few reports, Toyota is also considering the RAV4 for launch in our market.