This month (August 2021) Toyota is offering some lucrative deals and discounts on a few of its vehicles in the Indian market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced some attractive discount schemes for select cars in its lineup this month. As India is preparing for the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Japanese carmaker is looking to attract more customers and increase its sales in our market.

On Toyota Glanza, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 18,000 is available on the ‘G’ and ‘V’ trims, while the same is worth Rs. 8,000 on all the remaining grades.

As for the Urban Cruiser, there are no cash discounts or corporate discounts available at the moment. However, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 on it. On Toyota Yaris, there are no offers available at all. That said, one can find good dealer-level discounts on it these days.

The same is the case with Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire; all these models do not have any official discounts and deals available on them this month. It should be noted that these discount schemes may vary from state to state, and select dealers may offer unofficial deals (like free accessories) as well, so be sure to visit your nearest Toyota showroom.

Toyota is planning to discontinue the Yaris sedan in the Indian market, replacing it with a rebadged version of the Maruti Ciaz. Similar to the Glanza (rebadged Baleno) and Urban Cruiser (rebadged Vitara Brezza), this upcoming Toyota sedan will only feature minor changes to the styling, with the rest of the vehicle remaining completely unchanged.

Toyota Discounts – August 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Toyota Glanza (G, V trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 18,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Glanza (all other trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 8,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Yaris 0 0 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Toyota Innova Crysta 0 0 Toyota Fortuner 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0

Toyota is also expected to roll out a new entry-level MPV soon, which would be a rebadged version of the Ertiga. Other than that, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing two new SUVs for the Indian market – one compact (Kia Sonet rival) and one mid-size (Hyundai Creta rival). These two SUVs will be sold by both the manufacturers under their respective brands.