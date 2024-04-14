Toyota Discounts April 2024 – Fortuner, Innova, Glanza, Hyryder

Toyota is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on its select models; Free extended warranty and accessories are also a part of the benefits

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) recently launched the Taisor in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based crossover SUV is 2024’s first big launch from the Japanese car manufacturer. With over 10 models in its portfolio, Toyota finished March 2024 by selling 25,119 units, registering a strong YOY growth of 34.5%.

In the month of April 2024, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on its select models along with a host of other benefits. So, let’s have a look at the Toyota cars discount for April 2024. To begin with, the Toyota Glanza is available with benefits of over Rs. 40,000.

While there’s no cash discount on offer, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 is a part of the scheme. In addition to this, Toyota is also offering a free-of-cost extended warranty package with the Glanza worth around Rs. 13,000. The Toyota Glanza comes at a starting price of Rs. 6.86 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus+ Extended Warranty + Accessories Toyota Glanza NIL Rs. 20,000 + Free + Rs. 20,000 Camry Rs. 1.50 Lakh Free Extended Warranty Toyota Hyryder (G & V Neo drive) NIL Rs. 30,000 + Free + Rs. 27,000

The next model covered under the April 2024 offers is the Toyota Camry which gets a straight-up cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Moreover, the extended warranty package is being offered at no extra cost to the customers. The Camry is available in a single variant priced at Rs. 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Japanese carmaker’s second best-selling model, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also up for grabs with benefits of over Rs. 57,000. Toyota is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 along with Rs. 27,000 free-of-cost accessories on buying select variants of the Hyryder. Apart from this, an extended warranty package worth around Rs. 19,000 is also a part of the offer. These benefits on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are only valid for the top-spec G and V Neo Drive (mild-hybrid) variants.

There are no discounts available for the CNG and strong hybrid variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The discount offers mentioned in this article may vary depending on a number of factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.