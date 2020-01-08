Toyota Dec 2019 Sales Analysis – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Glanza, Corolla

The Innova Crysta continued to be the most sold model within the domestic portfolio with 3,414 units against 6,551 units with YoY drop of 49 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 6,544 units in December 2019 as against 11,836 units during the same month last year with Year-on-Year decline of 45 per cent. This resulted in the brand losing 2.2 per cent market share to just 2.8 per cent in the final month of the year.

It finished ahead of Kia in the seventh position in overall domestic sales among manufacturers. The Japanese brand is in the process of clearing out BSIV stocks ahead of the transition towards BSVI emission standards and has already introduced the BSVI compliant Innova Crysta. The new model costs Rs. 23,000 and up to Rs. 1,12,000 over the outgoing version.

More BSVI products will be rolled out in the coming weeks expectedly. Last month, the Innova Crysta continued to be the most sold model within the domestic range with a total of 3,414 units as against 6,551 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with YoY sales drop of 49 per cent. The Glanza, on the other hand, came home second with 1,620 units.

Toyota Model (+/-%) December 2019 Sales December 2018 Sales Toyota Innova Crysta (-49%) 3,414 6,551 Toyota Glanza 1,620 New Launch Toyota Etios (-65%) 700 2,027 Toyota Fortuner (-54%) 612 1,337 Toyota Yaris (-80%) 76 389 Toyota Liva (-97%) 72 1,343 Toyota Camry 40 0 Toyota Corolla Altis (-95%) 9 182 Toyota LC 200 (-86%) 1 7

The rebadged Baleno has established itself as the third top-selling model within the B2 hatchback space behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 but the soon launching Tata Altroz could bite into its sales figures. The Etios endured 65 per cent negative sales growth in December 2019 as 700 units were sold against 2,027 units twelve months ago.

The full-size Fortuner SUV finished fourth with 612 domestic sales as against 1,337 units with 54 per cent Year-on-Year volume slump. The Yaris continued its downward sales curve as only 76 units were sold last month as against 389 units with 80 per cent decline.

The Liva hatchback posted a massive 97 per cent YoY drop as only 72 units were sold. About 40 units of the Camry Hybrid were sold last month while only 9 units of the Corolla Altis were registered with 95 per cent sales drop. The LC200 recorded a single unit in sales last month.