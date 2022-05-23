Toyota D22 SUV (Creta Rival) Could Have Interior Similar To Corolla Cross

Toyota D22 midsize SUV is expected to go on sale around this festive season and it will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are working on a new midsize SUV bound for launch later this year. More specifically, they will reach showrooms around this festive season while their trial production was said to have commenced already at Toyota’s Bidadi plant. The global debut is expected to happen in a month or two before the launch build-up and the price announcement.

Internally codenamed D22, Toyota could use the Corolla Quest moniker for the upcoming midsize SUV as the name was registered locally a while ago. It will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Nissan Kicks in the highly competitive segment. It will have several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki YFG as the architecture, powertrains and mechanical bits will be shared.

The Toyota D22 and Maruti Suzuki YFG will sit on the heavily localised DNGA platform (a derivative of Toyota’s modular TNGA). The prototypes of both SUVs were caught testing already giving us a hint of what to expect. The D22 will adopt a styling language similar to what has been seen on the brand’s models globally such as the RAV4 and Corolla Cross.

The D22 test mule also appeared to be close to production as the exterior comprises a split headlamp cluster with twin LED Daytime Running Lights, chromed front grille as in the Camry Hybrid, honeycomb mesh pattern on the wide air inlet, squared-off wheel arches as in the RAV4, tall pillars enabling a large greenhouse, etc.

While very little details are known of the interior, we do expect it to have similarities with the Corolla Cross as the dashboard and centre console design could be borrowed. In addition, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, horizontally positioned HVAC vents, in-car connected technology, automatic climate control, a suite of assistive features are expected to be available.

As for the performance, the Toyota D22 is believed to be equipped with a strong hybrid powertrain as in the Camry. It will have a dedicated EV mode for short runs saving fuel mainly in traffic conditions.