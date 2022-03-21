Toyota D22 (Creta Rival) Interior Could Be Influenced By Corolla Cross

The cabin of the Toyota D22 midsize SUV could take heavy influence from the Corolla Cross sold in the international markets

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are working on a midsize SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive segment. Internally codenamed Toyota D22 and Maruti Suzuki YFG, the five-seaters stretching close to 4.3 metres in length will be launched towards the end of this year – most likely around Diwali.

A few days ago, prototypes of both the SUVs were spotted testing together giving us the first signs of their existence. The midsize SUV sits on a new platform derived from Toyota’s DNGA (a low-cost derivative of the modular TNGA) and is already in use under models like Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky in the international markets with good reception.

Judging by the spy shots, the Toyota D22 is expected to be heavily influenced by the latest crop of SUVs sold by the brand globally. It appears to have a split headlamp cluster with twin LED DRLs, and the grille section could be similar to the latest Camry Hybrid and Glanza with chrome embellishment. The bumper looks to boast honeycomb mesh and the squared-off wheel arches are similar to the RAV4.

The interior of the Toyota D22 could have similarities with the Corolla Cross and the equipment list will likely comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connective features, automatic climate control, layered dashboard, premium surface finishes and trims, horizontally positioned air conditioning vents, and so on.

It will be interesting to see whether ADAS based assistive and safety features will be made available or not as Toyota Safety Sense Suite may offer lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, cross-traffic alert, etc. Under the bonnet, a strong hybrid system is expected to be employed.

It could be a system similar to that of the Camry Hybrid as the petrol engine and a battery pack will work in concert to enable a short EV range in the electric-only mode. Expect the pricing of the Toyota D22 to hover around Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).