Toyota Corolla Quest Name Trademarked In India, For Rebadged Ciaz?

Toyota recently trademark two names in India, Corolla Quest and Belta; one will more likely be used on the rebadged Ciaz sedan

In the global markets, Toyota sells the Corolla in its twelfth generation since 2018 and it has been a global best-seller for several decades. The Corolla is offered in sedan, station wagon and hatchback guises, and the Altis version of the Corolla sedan was discontinued ahead of the arrival of BSVI emission standards back in April 2020.

In the light of the good reception for Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the Japanese manufacturer is currently working on introducing a slew of rebadged versions. The Yaris, launched in April 2018, has not been well received amongst customers and is expected to be replaced by the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The rebadged Toyota Ciaz could be dubbed the Glanza or it could be called the Corolla Quest as both names have been trademarked in India. The Corolla Quest is currently sold in South Africa as a less expensive alternative to the latest generation Corolla hatchback and sedan, and is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing around 138 hp and 173 Nm.

The same engine was also used in India. Bringing back the Corolla nameplate may make sense from the business standpoint, but it rivaled Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia in a more premium segment. It will be interesting to see how the nameplate is used as it could be for the rebadged Ciaz or perhaps a more upmarket version in the works?

The Toyota Belta/Corolla Quest will have subtle exterior changes compared to the donor and it will be powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

On the inside, it will feature a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering mounted controls, push-button start, a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, etc. It is expected to go on sale in the coming months and could be priced between Rs. 8.6 lakh and Rs. 11.8 lakh (ex-showroom).