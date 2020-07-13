Toyota Corolla Cross Urban Sport Variant Explained

Toyota Corolla Cross Urban Sport gets visual updates compared to the regular Corolla and is offered with a hybrid powertrain

The Corolla Cross broke covers with high anticipation and it would go on sale in Thailand towards the end of September. But other international markets will have to wait for sometime to receive the model for possible production restriction in Japan. The premium SUV slots in between the C-HR and RAV4 and it has several commonalities with the regular Corolla.

The market positioning of the Corolla Cross makes it to compete against Honda HR-V and Nissan Kicks among others and it will be offered in Urban Sport and Adventure variants with exterior differences compared to the standard variant. The Urban Sport is what we are concentrating over here as it gets notable visual updates.

The Corolla Cross Urban Sport features blackened pillars and roofline, chromed window line, squared black fenders up front and rear, dual-tone machined 18-inch alloy wheels, black wing mirrors and body cladding, black rear bumper with faux diffuser, black front grille inserts with chrome surrounds, prominent front bumper with lower air inlets and horizontal louvers with fog lamps, sleek LED headlamps and integrated Daytime Running Lights.

The rear end has a thick chrome strip covering the width with CROSS wording written below and the tailgate also has hybrid badge. The Corolla Cross Urban Sport comes with black interior theme as opposed to the dual-tone black and brown cabin. The equipment list comprises of a nine-inch touchscreen multimedia system, a seven-inch MID, etc.

The Corolla Cross is based on the TNGA-C platform and it has a suite of driver assistive based systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep and steering assist, blind-spot monitoring, around view cameras, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and so on. It measures 4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and stands 1,620 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,640 mm.

It is powered by a 1.8-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 140 hp and 175 Nm torque. It is paired with a CVT transmission. The hybrid variant uses a 600 V electric motor with 72 hp and 163 Nm.The combined power output stands at around 122 horsepower. It is mated to an e-CVT automatic unit.