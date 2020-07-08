Toyota Corolla Cross To Make Global Debut Tomorrow

Toyota Corolla Cross will likely be equipped with 1.8-litre petrol and 1.8-litre petrol/hybrid engines, mated to a CVT automatic transmission

A few weeks ago, what was supposedly the spy picture of the Corolla Cross emerged on the internet and it is making its global debut sooner than expected. About to be unveiled in Thailand tomorrow, it will reportedly span a length of 4,460 mm, width of 1,825 mm and stands 1,620 mm tall. Looking at the dimensions, the crossover appears to compete against Nissan Kicks, Honda HR-V, MG ZS and Mazda CX-30.

The Toyota Corolla Cross is expected to be offered in four variants namely 1.8 Sport, 1.8 Hybrid Smart, 1.8 Hybrid Premium and 1.8 Hybrid Premium Safety. Reports indicate that the crossover will come with two 1.8-litre engines, one being naturally-aspirated and the other being a hybrid. The regular four-cylinder inline petrol engine is good enough to generate 140 PS and 175 Nm.

In the Corolla, it is paired with a CVT automatic transmission driving only the front wheels and the same transmission will more likely be offered in the Cross version as well. The petrol/hybrid variant of the Corolla Cross is a derivative of the Corolla Altis Hybrid, as the combined system output will stand at 122 PS and 142 Nm of peak torque.

It will also be paired with a CVT automatic unit. The Corolla Cross will share its equipment list with the standard Corolla and the inclusion of the Cross will help in reaching out more customers by expanding the range. As for the exterior, it will look a lot similar to the latest Corolla Altis up front but the changes behind the B-pillar are inevitable to distinguish itself.

It will have a roofline ensuring ample headroom for occupants on the inside while the rear end will likely comprise of new LED tail lamps and tailgate structure alongside an updated bumper. We can also expect the addition of faux skid plates and redesigned front bumper. It will also have a host of comfort, convenience, driver assistive and safety technologies on-board.

Some of the key features should include 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, automatic tailgate opening, powered driver seat, dual zone climate control system, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Toyota Safety Sense with lane assist, dynamic radar cruise control, blind spot monitoring, auto high beam assist, pre-collision and rear cross traffic alert, etc.