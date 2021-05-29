Toyota Corolla Cross Teased Again Ahead Of Debut On June 2

Toyota Corolla Cross is already on sale in Asian markets and it could use a 1.8-litre petrol/hybrid engine in the United States

Toyota has released a new teaser video for its upcoming crossover in the United States market and it will be introduced on June 2, 2021. While the Japanese auto major is being quiet about what it has been really been cooking, the teaser points the finger at sloping roofline and a prominent beltline running across.

The teaser also shows the presence of aggressive fenders and a raked windscreen. Without revealing exact details, Toyota said even the most iconic works of art are born from a simple sketch and further stated, “Get ready for a new take on a familiar face”. The “familiar face” may refer to the existing Corolla hatchback and the “new take” could refer to the crossover variant.

Internet speculations indicate that the Corolla Cross is coming to the United States as it has already been spotted testing. The Corolla Cross was first introduced in Thailand before reaching other Asian markets such as Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia. The rumours surrounding the Corolla Cross’ US premiere have existed since then.

The test mule of the Corolla Cross caught on camera in America had amber turn indicators, signifying that it is heading to the market. The Toyota Corolla Cross is underpinned by the TNGA-C platform and it derives power from a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 140 hp and 175 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission sending power to only the front wheels while a hybrid version is also on sale in Asia. The petrol engine works alongside an electric motor to develop an additional 72 hp and 163 Nm. As for the proportions, the Corolla Cross measures 4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and stands 1,620 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,640 mm.

The Corolla Cross has bigger dimensions than the C-HR but is smaller than the Toyota RAV4. As for India, Toyota is working on rebadged versions of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Ertiga while an all-electric vehicle based on the Wagon R also appears to be in the works.