Toyota Corolla Cross SUV To Likely Launch Soon Based On TNGA Platform

Based on TNGA-C platform, the Toyota Corolla Cross will likely be launched in the United States soon as first spy shots have come out

Midway through last year, Toyota introduced the Corolla Cross in Thailand and its reach was expanded to other Asian markets such as Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. Since its debut though, the speculations surrounding the Corolla Cross’ unveil in the United States existed due to the high popularity of SUVs and crossovers.

The Japanese manufacturer went on to say that last year that a decision has not been made yet for its debut in the US. After nearly a year waiting, the Toyota Corolla Cross appears to have been given the nod for America judging by a set of spy pictures. The test prototype was equipped with amber turn indicators and it points the finger at a possible launch.

Compared to the crossover sold in Asia, the US-spec version won’t have many changes. It will continue to be underpinned by the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) in its C interpretation. As for the performance, the Toyota Corolla Cross is equipped with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine pumping out 140 horsepower.



It has a peak torque rating of 175 Nm, and a CVT automatic transmission is utilised to drive the front wheels. A hybrid version of the Corolla Cross is also available as the 1.8-litre engine works in tandem with an electric motor. The powertrain is capable of 98 horsepower and 142 Nm while the electric motor helps in churning out an additional 72 horsepower and 163 Nm.

It will be interesting to see whether this engine will be offered in the United States or not as Toyota may opt for a more potent unit. As for the dimensions, the Toyota Corolla Cross has an overall length of 4,460 mm, width of 1,825 mm and stands 1,620 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,640 mm.



The exterior of the Corolla Cross resembles the regular Corolla pretty much until the changes needed to be made to suit the body style. The interior boasts of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, and a host of assistive and safety features.