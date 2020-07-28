Toyota Corolla Cross Launched In Thailand, Priced At Rs 22.76 Lakh (959,000 Baht)

Toyota Corolla Cross sits between the C-HR and RAV4 in the lineup and is based on the modular TNGA-C platform

The Corolla is one of the most iconic nameplates for Toyota Motor Corporation, and the Japanese carmaker has offered a hatchback and a sedan under the said nameplate. Now, Toyota has given in to the increasing demand of SUVs and crossovers, and finally launched the Corolla Cross in Thailand at a starting price of 959,000 baht, which converts to about Rs 22.76 lakh in Indian currency.

The new Corolla Cross sits between the C-HR and RAV4 in Toyota’s line-up, and is built on the company’s TNGA-C (Toyota New Global Architecture C) platform. It has a length of 4,460 mm, a width of 1,825 mm, a 2,640 mm long wheelbase and stands 1,620 mm tall.

In terms of design, the Corolla Cross looks pretty aggressive and gets an overall subtle styling all around. It sports a large grille up front, along with black plastic cladding on the lower half of the front bumper. Furthermore, it gets slim wraparound LED headlamps which feature some blue elements on the hybrid variants.

The plastic cladding has been carried over to the sides and the rear as well, while the car gets stylish looking dual-tone alloy wheels. The styling at the rear is subtle too, with LED tail lamps, a high mounted registration plate and a skid plate being the elements that stand out.

Inside the cabin, the car gets a dual-tone theme, with Terra Rossa red leather seats, dashboard as well as door panels, coupled with black touches. The car gets a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and T-Connect remote connectivity. Additionally, the Corolla Cross is offered with features like a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, reclinable rear seats, rear AC vents and USB charger.

Powering the Thai-spec Toyota Corolla Cross is a 1.8-litre 2ZR-FBE petrol engine which belts out 140 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The said engine comes mated to a CVT auto gearbox. Also on offer is a hybrid version of the same powertrain, which gets a 600V electric motor producing extra 72 hp and 163 Nm.

However, it should be noted that the 1.8-litre engine offered with the hybrid variants is rated at 92 PS/142 Nm. When paired with the electric motor, the combined power output rises up to 122 PS. This powertrain makes use of Toyota’s E-CVT gearbox.