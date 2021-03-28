Toyota Corolla Cross Launched In Malaysia From Rs. 22 Lakh (RM 1.34L)

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross looks nothing like the Corolla sedan on the outside, the resemblance becomes evident once you step inside the cabin

Toyota has launched the 2021 Corolla Cross in Malaysia in two variants – G and V, priced at RM 124,000 (INR 21.66 lakh) and RM 134,000 (INR 23.41 lakh) respectively. The first batch of Corolla Cross is fully imported from Thailand as CBU units. However, beginning the second half of the year, the Corolla Cross will be locally assembled at the Bukit Raja plant, making it the first TNGA-based car to be assembled in Malaysia.

The Corolla Cross is a C-segment crossover specially designed for the ASEAN region, however, its size and price positioning suggest that it will directly rival the Honda HR-V in the country. The Corolla Cross is based on the TNGA-C platform, and draws power from the 2ZR-FE 1.8-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine.

This engine puts out 139 PS of maximum power at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The power is sent to the front wheels through a CVT auto gearbox with Sequential Shiftmatic. The entry-level 1.8 G variant gets halogen projector headlights with bulb-type DRLs, LED fog lamps, 17-inch twin five-spoke wheels wrapped with 215/60 profile Bridgestone Alenza tyres, and LED combination taillights.

The top-end V variant gets bi-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 18-inch dual-tone alloys with 225/50 series Michelin Primacy 4, LED taillights, and a laminated windshield. Both the variants get powered tailgate with kick sensor, as well as powered wing mirrors with LED turn indicators.

The equipment list consists of a leather-wrapped multifunction tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, black leather seat upholstery with perforation, single-zone automatic climate control, as well as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Miracast functionalities, and a 4.2-inch colour multi-info display.

Also on offer is an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a centre armrest with a sliding top, a 12-volt outlet in the centre armrest, rear centre air vents, and two USB Type-A charging ports. The Corolla Cross offers 440 litres of space, and the rear bench features a 60:40 split.

On the safety front, the car gets a blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, passive cruise control, tyre pressure warning system, 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a front-facing dashcam.

The top-end V variant additionally gets Toyota Safety Sense, which comes with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beam.