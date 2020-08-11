Toyota Corolla Cross Launched In Indonesia With Hybrid Engine

The newly launched Toyota Corolla Cross sits between the smaller C-HR and the bigger RAV4 in Toyota’s global SUV line-up

The Corolla is one of the oldest nameplates for Toyota Motor Corporation, and until this year, the Japanese carmaker has offered a hatchback and a sedan under the said nameplate. However, in order to keep up with the increasing trend of SUVs and crossovers, Toyota finally introduced the Corolla Cross, which was launched first in Thailand last month.

Now, the carmaker has launched the Corolla Cross in the Indonesian market in two variants – petrol and petrol-hybrid. Toyota has priced the said variants at RM 131,200 (Rs 23.42 lakh) and RM 142,700 (Rs 25.42 lakh) respectively. It should be noted that the equipment level on both the variants is similar.

The petrol version draws power from a 1.8-litre 2ZR-FE Dual VVT-i naturally aspirated, four-cylinder mill that belts out 140 PS of max power at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the hybrid version uses the Atkinson-cycle version (2ZR-FXE) of the same engine.

The hybrid engine generates 98 PS power at 5,200 rpm, and 142 Nm torque at 3,600 rpm, which is further assisted by an electric motor producing 72 PS and 163 Nm – which takes the power output of the drivetrain up to 122 PS. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox as standard.

The Corolla Cross has been placed between the C-HR and RAV4 in Toyota’s global line-up, and has been built on the TNGA-C platform. It measures 4,460 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width, gets a 2,640 mm long wheelbase and has a height of 1,620 mm.

The crossover’s equipment list consists of features like a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and T-Connect remote connectivity, power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, reclinable rear seats, rear AC vents and USB charger.

The safety tech on offer includes 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist and Stability Control. Additionally, the Thai-spec model comes with Toyota Safety Sense that consists of autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centering assist. However, these features are not offered on the Indonesian model.